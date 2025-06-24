PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PetMed Express from $3.50 to $3.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PetMed Express

PetMed Express Stock Up 0.6%

Insider Buying and Selling at PetMed Express

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $3.26 on Friday. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 million, a P/E ratio of 326.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

In other news, CEO Sandra Yvette Campos sold 60,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $200,132.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,914.44. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silvercape Investments Ltd purchased 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,233.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,307,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,490.05. This represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PetMed Express

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 83,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in PetMed Express by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PetMed Express by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 513,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 107,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.