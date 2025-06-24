Wall Street Zen Upgrades Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $70.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,880. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

