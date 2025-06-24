Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Silver Standard Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cormark upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Silver Standard Resources from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

Get Silver Standard Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSRM

Silver Standard Resources Trading Up 2.3%

SSRM opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of -0.13. Silver Standard Resources has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.64 million. Silver Standard Resources had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silver Standard Resources will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Silver Standard Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Silver Standard Resources by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 246,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Silver Standard Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silver Standard Resources

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Standard Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Standard Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.