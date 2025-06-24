PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on PowerFleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

AIOT opened at $4.48 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $593.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

