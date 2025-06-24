Wall Street Zen Upgrades Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $120.11 on Friday. Repligen has a one year low of $102.97 and a one year high of $182.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average of $141.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.91, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 252,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $7,152,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

