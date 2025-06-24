Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Get Magnite alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGNI

Magnite Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of MGNI opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Magnite has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.87.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. Magnite had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magnite news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 15,328 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $256,130.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,100.96. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 3,653 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $54,904.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 267,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,683.32. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,576,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 368,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnite by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,605,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,593,000 after acquiring an additional 257,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Magnite by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.