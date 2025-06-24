AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.88. AudioCodes has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $12.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

