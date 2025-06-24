BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

BIO-key International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.36. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 74.11% and a negative return on equity of 181.57%.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

