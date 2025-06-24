Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
Cemtrex Stock Down 2.9%
Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.52. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $529.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 627.53%.
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.
