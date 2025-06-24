Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2025

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXFree Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Cemtrex Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.52. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $529.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 627.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.78% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.