The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on The Hackett Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

HCKT stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $667.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

