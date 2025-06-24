Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADUS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.78. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

