8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

EGHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,885,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,549,594.16. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,470 shares of company stock worth $569,620. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in 8X8 by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

