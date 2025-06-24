Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $35.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $113.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

