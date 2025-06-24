SAP (NYSE:SAP) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP Price Performance

SAP opened at $291.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SAP has a 52-week low of $191.59 and a 52-week high of $311.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.62. The company has a market cap of $357.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.32.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 31,239.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,061 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,563,000 after acquiring an additional 890,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,523,000 after acquiring an additional 798,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SAP by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,371,000 after acquiring an additional 701,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $163,630,000.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

