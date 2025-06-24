Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Unisys Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of Unisys stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Unisys has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.93.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.19. Unisys had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unisys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
