Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Unisys has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.19. Unisys had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unisys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 985.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

