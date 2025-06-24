Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE YELP opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carmen Amara sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $86,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,600.57. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $34,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,665,538.40. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,176. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,331,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,588 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Yelp by 122.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,451 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the first quarter worth approximately $13,811,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Yelp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,845,575 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,424,000 after acquiring an additional 255,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 249,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

