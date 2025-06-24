PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Johnson Rice lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

PHX opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $165.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.05. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 17,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 33.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

