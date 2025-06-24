Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $86.02 on Friday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

