Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TITN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

TITN opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.35. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $594.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.76 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

