Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

GTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gray Media from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gray Media from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Gray Media from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Gray Media Stock Performance

Shares of Gray Media stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gray Media has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.71 million. Gray Media had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Media will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,124.32. This trade represents a 1.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Media in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gray Media by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Gray Media by 638.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gray Media in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gray Media in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Media Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

