Wall Street Zen Downgrades Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) to Buy

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

Get Intapp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intapp

Intapp Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $52.87 on Friday. Intapp has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -220.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 14,275 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $785,267.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 112,928 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $6,693,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,809,207.50. This trade represents a 11.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,841 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,226. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 283,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,100,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,634,000 after purchasing an additional 120,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,782,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,064,000 after purchasing an additional 127,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,701,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,077,000 after purchasing an additional 395,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.