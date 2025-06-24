Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALAB. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

ALAB opened at $85.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38. Astera Labs has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Astera Labs will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $5,328,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,853,750. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $3,992,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 444,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,190,968.31. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,678,150 shares of company stock worth $148,596,660 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 3,155.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

