Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Shares of UP opened at $1.33 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $931.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $1,264,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.