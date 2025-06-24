Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
Shares of UP opened at $1.33 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $931.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.38.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.
