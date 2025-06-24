Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of FRSH opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 0.97. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $196.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,750.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,684,776.80. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $123,880.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,634.10. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,121 shares of company stock worth $2,665,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Freshworks by 1,385.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.