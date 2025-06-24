Wall Street Zen Upgrades Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Chime Financial Trading Up 0.8%

CHYM opened at $29.76 on Friday. Chime Financial has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

Get Chime Financial alerts:

About Chime Financial

(Get Free Report)

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chime Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chime Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.