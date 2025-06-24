Wall Street Zen Upgrades Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Chime Financial Trading Up 0.8%
CHYM opened at $29.76 on Friday. Chime Financial has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $44.94.
About Chime Financial
Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.
