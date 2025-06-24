SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

SBC Medical Group Trading Up 0.7%

SBC opened at $4.34 on Friday. SBC Medical Group has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.52 million. On average, analysts expect that SBC Medical Group will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

Featured Stories

