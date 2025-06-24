Wall Street Zen Upgrades Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) to Strong-Buy

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Niagen Bioscience from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 6th.
Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
