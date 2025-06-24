Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TEAM. Baird R W raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.19.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Up 1.7%

TEAM opened at $192.74 on Friday. Atlassian has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of -116.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.16 and its 200-day moving average is $239.37.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total value of $1,730,563.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 192,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,356,552.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $1,825,178.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,536.16. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,905 shares of company stock worth $78,481,021 over the last three months. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.