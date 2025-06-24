Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Friedman Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRD opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.51. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $19.12.
Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.22 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 4.70%.
Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
