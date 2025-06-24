Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRD opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.51. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.22 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the first quarter worth $174,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,562,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.