Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.95.
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $159.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.
