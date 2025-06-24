Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

LOAR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Loar Price Performance

NYSE LOAR opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 217.32 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.13. Loar has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $99.67.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Loar had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy sold 1,168,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $94,543,254.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,188,503 shares in the company, valued at $662,531,777.73. The trade was a 12.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Manella sold 19,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $1,592,632.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,960 shares in the company, valued at $34,788,063.60. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,742,872 shares of company stock worth $464,655,774. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOAR. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Loar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Loar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Loar by 204.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Loar by 13.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Loar by 16.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Articles

