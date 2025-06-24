Wall Street Zen Downgrades Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) to Hold

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Yatsen Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE YSG opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $880.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of -2.40. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yatsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 1,446.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

