MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,632.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,452.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,395.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,093.81. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,563.21 and a one year high of $2,635.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after acquiring an additional 179,807 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

