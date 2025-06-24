Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of ODC stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

In other news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $148,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,820 shares in the company, valued at $502,468.20. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

