First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of FR opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

