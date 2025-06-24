Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

