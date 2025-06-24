Wall Street Zen Upgrades Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to Buy

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

AIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.1%

AIT opened at $231.93 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $182.21 and a one year high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

