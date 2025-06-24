AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVB. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.86.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $207.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.50 and a 200-day moving average of $212.21. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.