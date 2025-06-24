DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOCN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

DOCN opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.79. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $92,962.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,592,697.62. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 336.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 135,100.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

