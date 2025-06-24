Wall Street Zen Downgrades Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

NYSE CLVT opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. Clarivate’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,061,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,278 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 11,132.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Clarivate by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $19,172,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,764,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

