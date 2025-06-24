Wall Street Zen Downgrades Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Clarivate Price Performance
NYSE CLVT opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.47.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. Clarivate’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clarivate
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.