Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $54.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.