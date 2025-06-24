Micron Technology (MU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $436,645.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,929,964. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,320. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Micron Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.