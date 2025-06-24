Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:CCCMU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:CCCMU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 25th. Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 16th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Get Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I

Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I Stock Down 20.6%

Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I Company Profile

Shares of CCCMU opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated in June 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.