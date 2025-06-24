Franklin Covey (FC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $67.49 million for the quarter. Franklin Covey has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Franklin Covey Stock Up 1.5%
NYSE:FC opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $293.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.
FC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.
Franklin Covey Company Profile
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.
