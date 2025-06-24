Franklin Covey (FC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $67.49 million for the quarter. Franklin Covey has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FC opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $293.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 274.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 26.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

FC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

