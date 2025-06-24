Biotricity (BTCY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.
Biotricity Stock Down 4.2%
Shares of Biotricity stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.01.
About Biotricity
