Biotricity (BTCY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.

Biotricity Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of Biotricity stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.01.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

