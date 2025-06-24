VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Shares Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.74) and last traded at GBX 423 ($5.73). 139,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 329,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.69).
VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 410.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 433.52. The firm has a market cap of £750.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.47.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (“the Company” or “VOF”) is a closed-end fund trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market.
Launched in 2003, VOF provides investors with access to the Vietnamese market across a range of industry sectors and asset classes, including but not limited to listed and unlisted equity*, private equity, operating assets and real estate projects.
