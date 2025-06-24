Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.29 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 21,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 45,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.25.

Canadian Life Companies Split Trading Up 0.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.06. The firm has a market cap of C$62.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26.

Canadian Life Companies Split Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.08%. Canadian Life Companies Split’s payout ratio is 91.38%.

Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

