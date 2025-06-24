easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 9,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 13,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESYJY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded easyJet to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

easyJet Price Performance

easyJet Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

