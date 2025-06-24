Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 29,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 95,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

