Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 1,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS.

